UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF stock opened at $214.06 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.