American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

AAL opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

