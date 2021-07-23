Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.86). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 1,330,651 shares traded.

SRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

