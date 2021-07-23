$186.71 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $186.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.92 million and the highest is $187.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $850.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.