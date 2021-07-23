Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

TSLA opened at $647.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $623.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.26, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.