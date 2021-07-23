Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $223.60 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,309 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $223,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Public Storage by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

PSA stock opened at $309.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $315.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

