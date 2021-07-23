Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,975,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

