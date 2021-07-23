Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $144.36 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 69,069,480.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.46% of Suncor Energy worth $144,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,367,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 241,986 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after buying an additional 3,235,647 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

