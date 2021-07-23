NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 403,499 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors worth $169,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 785,542 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,507,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,520,000 after purchasing an additional 163,570 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 293,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 485,531 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 34,997 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

