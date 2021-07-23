50,000 Shares in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,491,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NASDAQ:FRWAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

