Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
THRY opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 65.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
