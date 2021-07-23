Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 65.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.