Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.