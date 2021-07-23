Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $530.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

