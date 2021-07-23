Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $530.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.11.
In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.