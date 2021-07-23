Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.54%.
NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
