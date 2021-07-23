Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

