Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

OLK stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.