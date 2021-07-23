Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.