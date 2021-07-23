Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,864 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of GO Acquisition worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth $179,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GO Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.