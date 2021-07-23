Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth approximately $24,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $11,077,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $9,890,000.

OTCMKTS:TBCPU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

