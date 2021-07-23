Comparing Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Strategic Education and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 2 3 0 2.60 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Strategic Education presently has a consensus target price of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.22%. iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 148.81%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.70 $86.27 million $6.68 10.62 iHuman $81.52 million 6.86 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 5.76% 8.59% 6.74% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Strategic Education beats iHuman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates a software development school that provides Web development, iOS development, quality assurance, and UX design programs in Lehi, Utah and Dallas, Texas through online; and a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs through online in San Francisco. In addition, the company operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company that offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults; and provides self-paced online general education courses. Further, it operates Torrens University that offers undergraduate and graduate courses in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization that delivers education at various campuses; and Media Design School, which offers industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

