Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OCFC stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

