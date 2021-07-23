MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

