First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FCCO stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

