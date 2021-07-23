Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Neles Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. Neles Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

