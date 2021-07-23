Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.72.

NYSE:PXD opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $5,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

