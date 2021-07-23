Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

ALIZY stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

