Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Dril-Quip to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRQ opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

