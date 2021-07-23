Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Fluor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fluor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.