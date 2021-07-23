Roth Capital Cuts Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target to $35.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUMO. Jonestrading began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

