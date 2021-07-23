M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $155.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.32.

M&T Bank stock opened at $128.99 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

