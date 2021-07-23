MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Stephens

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.