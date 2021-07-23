UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

UPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:UPH opened at $6.80 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

