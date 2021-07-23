Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.70% of Lefteris Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

