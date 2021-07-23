Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCRU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

