Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,910,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,402,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOT stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

