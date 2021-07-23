150,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $17,590,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000.

FMIVU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

