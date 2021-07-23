Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Raised to Hold at Loop Capital

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

PLAN opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,565,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 1,959.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

