Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $150.00 at MKM Partners

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.65.

MMC stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

