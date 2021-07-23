World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.44. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $742,140. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

