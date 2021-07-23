Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,501 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,593,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.