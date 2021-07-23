Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $263.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,600,095. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

