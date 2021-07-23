Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $47.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78.

