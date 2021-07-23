Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $934,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,869,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.77 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

