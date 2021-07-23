iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

