Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given a $11.01 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a $11.01 price target on Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REPYY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

