Falcon Project Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,835.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $3,835.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.05 or 0.99706922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.