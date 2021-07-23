TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

