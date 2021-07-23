TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Sells 30,699 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,916,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,653 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 376,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 278,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTIV opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

