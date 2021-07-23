TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,878,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000.

VELOU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

