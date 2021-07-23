IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.23 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

