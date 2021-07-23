Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $451,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 152.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BMI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

BMI stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

